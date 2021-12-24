Parents raise concerns about vaccination on kids

Operations manager Hilde Sng, 42, has been waiting to get her daughter (both pictured right) vaccinated against Covid-19 since the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty jab was approved for younger children, and now she will get the chance.

Primary 4 to 6 pupils will be the first to undergo the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination exercise that will involve more than 300,000 children aged five to 11. The exercise will begin on Monday.

Ms Sng, whose daughter, 10, will be in Primary 5 next year, said she wants her child to be vaccinated as soon as possible to protect her against Covid-19. "Children in other countries have already been vaccinated, and even my mother who has been undergoing chemotherapy took it and was fine, so I believe it is safe," she said.

The safety and efficacy of the vaccine were among questions raised by parents at a webinar last Saturday. The event was organised by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Education to address their concerns.

Parents also asked whether the vaccine is suitable for children who have allergies or medical conditions. Concerns about whether it might have long-term effects on children's health were also raised.

Doctors from MOH and KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) said there is no evidence to suggest that there would be any long-term effects on children's health, including their development, based on data from the United States and local trials, though they added that only time will tell whether this is certain.

Dr Derrick Heng, group director (public health) at MOH, said: "The vaccine typically disappears from the body after a few days and is meant to stimulate the immune system to recognise the virus... there is no reason to expect that there will be long-term effects."

Parents at the webinar, which drew about 700 attendees, also asked questions about how other conditions their children might suffer from, such as asthma or attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, might interact with the vaccine.

Associate Professor Thoon Koh Cheng, senior consultant at KKH, said only children with allergies to any components of the vaccine or those who have had an allergic reaction to the first dose are not suitable for it.

Dr Chan Si Min, head consultant at the paediatrics department's division of paediatric infectious diseases at National University Hospital, said all other children, including those with general medical conditions such as asthma, should be able to take the vaccine safely.

