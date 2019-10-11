Parliament updates law to uphold religious harmony

Parliament has passed changes to the law on religious harmony to allow the authorities to move more swiftly against those who threaten the good relations among people of different religions here.

Key changes include higher maximum punishments and immediate restraining orders to prevent offensive statements from spreading on social media, instead of the current 14-day notice period. The Act also covers offences committed overseas.

Moving the changes to the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act on Monday, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam noted that since the Act was passed in 1990, the Internet and social media have been used to mobilise hatred and mob attacks.

Other changes to the Act include safeguards against foreign influence like disclosure requirements for single foreign donations of $10,000 or more.

The president, secretary and treasurer of a religious organisation must also be Singaporeans or permanent residents, and the majority of its executive committee or governing body, Singapore citizens. The changes, which have considerable support from the different religious communities, come after extensive consultation with them, he said.

Another change is the introduction of a Community Remedial Initiative, which Senior Parliamentary Secretary Sun Xueling said allows an offender to mend ties with the aggrieved community through an apology or by taking part in activities that promote harmony.

The changes were debated for over five hours, with 25 MPs speaking on the need to maintain harmony but also seeking clarity on foreign links, and the complex interplay between religion and politics. Rounding up the debate, Mr Shanmugam said the law does not have powers to ask local religious groups to dissociate themselves from foreign affiliates, and this would be too intrusive and excessive.

"We have no home-grown religion of our own, and we are an open society. The approach is to ensure that our local religious organisations are sensitised to a multi-religious context."

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam cited the Young Sikh Association's (YSA) reaching out to Ms Sheena Phua as an example of the essence of a new feature in the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act - the Community Remedial Initiative.

Ms Phua had uploaded photos of two Sikh men in turbans at the Formula One Grand Prix, calling them "huge obstructions".

But instead of criticising her, the YSA invited her to visit the temple to learn about their traditions. Mr Shanmugam echoed Sikh Advisory Board secretary Malminderjit Singh's observation that this was a "First World response to a Third World incident", saying: "These young men understood that, at times, insensitive and derogatory comments can come from a place of ignorance, and that the better and more sustainable path is not of hate or taking sides, but of friendship, respect and learning about each other."

The Straits Times