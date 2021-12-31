The passing darkness before dawn

Migrant workers, who had been restricted to their dormitories for several months, out on a sightseeing bus tour around Marina Bay on Dec 18. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO

As 2021 passes into 2022, the only constant seems to be the coronavirus pandemic. Naturally so, with the only difference that, if this was the year of the Delta variant, the next year will be that of the Omicron strain, unless some other upstart variant upstages the latest villain on the Covidean stage.

Now, it appears, a fight is on within a mutating coronaviral world that has succeeded in bringing the human species to its heels.

Yes, the hope is that the virus will mutate itself out of existence, but there is no knowing when that will occur or how many innocents will fall by the epistemological wayside before a world free of disease even appears on the horizon.

However, there is another way of making sense of the transition from this year to the next. One is to witness the unsuspected continuity in ourselves.

Just think: Do you and I have more in common with the ending of 2019 than with the beginning of 2020, when Covid struck? Clearly the latter.

You and I were a pale shadow of our present selves before a life-changing pandemic swept through our sense of our place in time early last year, reminding us of our ultimate mortality, but also invoking the collective powers of our scientific and social imagination to fight the enemy and making us more resilient in the dismal process, more deserving of our claim to life.

If Covid is real, so are we.

In fact, we are more real than it is because we will outlive it.

It will become a footnote in the history of humankind. Its own history will have no footnotes, no endnotes, no reprint, no second edition.

Covid is a sentence (both grammar and punishment) at most: We are the book, the story of homo sapiens unfolding in endless, beautiful time.

What a shock for egoistic Covid that self-realisation of ours must be. Here is a disease that presumes itself to be the equal of woman and man - no, superior to them.

A virus with no personal attachments, no social affiliations, no religious belief (or disbelief), no ideological persuasion, no participation in thousands of years of sweating struggle for justice and rights, no hopes of the present, no plans for the future, no nothing except for its biological provenance and final extinction - that virus has arrogated to itself the role of arbiter of the human destiny.

Its laughable pretensions will be laid bare with the progress of time. Let us not forget that time sets a shelf life for most things. The coronavirus is not exempt from that iron logic of change.

As this year carries us over to the next, it is comforting to remember mutability as a fixed condition of our being.

A poem by Percy Bysshe Shelley makes the case succinctly:

It is the same!-For, be it joy or sorrow,

The path of its departure still is free;

Man's yesterday may ne'er be like his morrow;

Nought may endure but Mutability.

The very endurance of mutability suggests, however, the continued existence of humankind because only that existence can register the seasons and moods of change, their duration and the reasons for the next round of change.

Human life will incorporate the coronavirus itself finally into a dialectic that will move society and individuals forward.

This must remain our hope for 2022.

It is idle to ask how much worse the situation could be next year: We will know by this time next year.

It is idle to hope that there will be a sudden turnaround in the situation: Why on earth should there be?

In fact, even if an escape from Covid appears as a possibility, there will be existential insecurities over climate change and global warming; geopolitical uncertainties over the course of relations among the United States, China and Russia; the lurking threat of religious terrorism and extremism; and regional hotspots such as North Korea and Iran.

What should we do then? Stop living or stop thinking? Fall into fatalism or break out in mad laughter? Should we cease to believe in the ethical and moral categories of right and wrong? Should we stop having children or advise our children to stop with themselves?

Of course not.

We will continue to be creatures of circumstance, but hardened and raised into higher awareness of ourselves precisely because we have come to terms with a Covidean world.

We will still be reading newspapers or writing for them, you and I.

We will grow older and wiser in the innocence of a new year, I promise. That is a lot to look forward to.

Happy New Year.

Asad Latif is a leader writer for The Straits Times.