Paw-some reunion after 486 days

The reunions that have been taking place all weekend after the reopening of the Singapore-Malaysia border have made waves among people in both countries.

Images of tearful hugs between loved ones have been flooding social media - garnering heartfelt congratulations from many followers.

Among them is a TikTok video by Mr Paandiyeraj Nadumaran, who works in the warehouse manufacturing industry in Singapore. Last Friday, he was reunited with his two golden retrievers, Simba and Nala, after 486 days apart.

The 29-year-old Malaysian had been staying at a hostel provided by his employer in Singapore after the borders closed, while his dogs were cared for at his friend's house in Johor.

Before the weekend, he managed to visit Simba and Nala only once, in November 2020.

"I told Simba, 'You just wait for me. Daddy will come home soon. Don't worry,'" Mr Paandiyeraj told Vice World News, recalling saying goodbye to his beloved pets, who were then just puppies at the beginning of the pandemic.

When he returned to visit his dogs last weekend, they immediately recognised him, crying out with unbridled joy and pouncing on him with excitement - a moving reunion that was captured in a video that Mr Paandiyeraj later posted on TikTok.

The reunion with his pets has won over social media users. The video, uploaded by Mr Paandiyeraj last Saturday, has been liked by more than one million people.

Mr Paandiyeraj, who has been working in Singapore for eight years, told Malay Mail that his childhood friend, who is based in Johor's Masai, has been looking after his pets.

"Even when borders opened to limited travelling across the Causeway, I chose to remain in Singapore to save both money and my leave days," he said.

"This time I managed to head to Johor after the borders reopened, to reunite with my dogs.

"When I reached my friend's home after parking my motorcycle and taking off my helmet, my dog Simba ran to me as he knew that it was me just from the sound of my motorcycle.

"At that point, I had not removed my face mask but Simba knew that it was me from the tone of my voice and the sound of the motorcycle."

Mr Paandiyeraj added that his other golden retriever, Nala, was in the cage, excitedly barking to greet him.

"After carrying Simba and calming him down, I took Nala out of the cage and hugged her," said Mr Paandiyeraj

"Had she (Nala) been let loose, I wouldn't be able to handle two excited dogs at the same time.

"But I felt so happy to be reunited with my two babies after so long."

The Kedah-born man said he became a dog lover because of his fiancee, who loves animals.

He added that both Simba and Nala were his "children" and he loved them very much.