Paying tribute to the fighters

"Words are not sufficient to express our appreciation for the many Singaporeans going all out to fight the virus. And I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who is doing their part."

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who teared up as he thanked healthcare workers and unsung heroes in other sectors such as cleaning, security and airport management, for working tirelessly in these difficult times. Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic, also expressed his appreciation to volunteers and public servants who, he said, have worked round the clock on new and updated precautionary measures.