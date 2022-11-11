Peking University dethrones NUS as Asia's top university

National University of Singapore came in second in an annual ranking of institutions in the region, losing its place as Asia's No. 1 university over the past four years. China's Peking University took the top spot in the latest QS Asia University Rankings released on Tuesday.

Nanyang Technological University slipped to fifth spot - a drop from last year's third place.

WP leaders negligent in payments process

Workers' Party leaders and others involved in running the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) acted in good faith when they waived the tender for a managing agent after 2011 General Election, the Court of Appeal said on Wednesday.

But they were also aware of the potential conflict of interest and failed to address it.

In a written judgment, the five-member court said it found that while the leaders did not owe fiduciary or equitable duties of skill and care to AHTC, they were still liable to the town council for negligence in certain respects.

These leaders include former WP chief Low Thia Khiang, party chairman Sylvia Lim and current party chief Pritam Singh.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon noted that they were grossly negligent in the payments process to managing agent FM Solutions and Services, and may still be liable for damages.

Jail for woman who threatened dental clinics with bad reviews

A woman who went to two clinics for dental treatments refused to pay the bills for their services totalling more than $8,000. When they contacted her, Ng Hui Yi threatened to leave negative online reviews about the clinics.

The 27-year-old was on Monday sentenced to nine months and six weeks' jail after she pleaded guilty to several charges, including two counts each of harassment and cheating.

She had received treatments from two different clinics in Orchard Road on Dec 23, 2021.

Doctor cleared of rape had prescribed cough mixture to addicts

General practitioner Wee Teong Boo, 71, who was acquitted of raping a patient in 2020, had prescribed cough mixture containing codeine to treat patients who were addicted to the substance.

This emerged in the Court of Three Judges on Thursday, in a hearing during which the Singapore Medical Council urged the court to increase Dr Wee's suspension from 20 months to between 30 and 36 months. A disciplinary tribunal had imposed the 20-month suspension earlier this year, after Dr Wee pleaded guilty to 20 charges of professional misconduct.

The case was adjourned to a later date.

Passenger who shouted vulgarities at SIA cabin crew handed over to auxiliary police

A passenger who repeatedly demanded alcohol and shouted profanities at cabin crew on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Bangkok to Singapore on Tuesday was handed over to the auxiliary police at Changi Airport.

SIA said a verbal warning was given to the man, who was escorted out of the plane by two auxiliary police officers.

An SIA spokesman said on Wednesday the passenger on flight SQ711 was behaving in an unruly manner during a meal service.

Rise in complaints chickens in neighbourhood

More people are complaining about chickens in their neighbourhoods. Residents in Housing Board estates made 950 reports in 2021 to the Ministry of National Development, government agencies and town councils about chickens in their neighbourhoods, up from 300 in 2017.

For private residential estates, there were 500 reports in 2021 - an increase from the 220 reports in 2017 - said the ministry on Wednesday.