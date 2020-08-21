People's problems interest first Indian woman Police scholar

INDU ELANGOVAN

The first Indian woman to receive the prestigious Public Service Commission's (PSC) Singapore Police Force (SPF) Scholarship believes that being a good police officer is not just about "catching and punishing criminals" but also about understanding the mental health of those who commit crimes and providing support to their family members.

Ms Sundaram Mohan Shakthi, who became a recipient of the PSC scholarships along with 22 others this year, had been dreaming about joining the SPF for many years.

She believes the SPF plays a significant role in making Singapore a safer place for everyone.

The 19-year-old recalled one of her first encounters with the police that left an enormous impression on her.

"My family had to call the police one night as my father was causing a ruckus at home," she said. "Many officers came to my house.

"Apart from the officers handling my father, there were others dedicated to making sure that the rest of the family was okay.

"One officer in particular gave us her mobile number and said we could call her any time we wanted help. She went out of her way to offer help and that gesture was very comforting and heartwarming."

The merit-based SPF Scholarship is granted to young students interested in working with the SPF.

Ms Shakthi is currently pursuing a degree in psychology at Yale-NUS College in Singapore.

She chose psychology because some of her friends suffered mental health problems, such as depression and anxiety, when she was studying at Raffles Girls' School.

"I would go home and research what they were experiencing to try and better understand their problems and help them accordingly in the best way possible," she said. "And that's when I realised that providing emotional support to the people around me was very important to me."

She said that studying psychology would help her understand people's problems and learn how to support others in times of distress.

She is also hoping to pursue higher studies in criminal psychology and forensic psychology.

"This opportunity to serve in the police force is a great privilege and honour," she said. "There aren't many females who usually get this opportunity.

"I have to thank my mother for being the mainstay in my life. She gave me the courage to take up this opportunity."

After her parents divorced, she has been living with her mother and sister.

"There were so many family problems when I was studying in junior college," she said.

"Even then, my mother was supportive of me and made sure that I always had a conducive environment to focus on studies.

"Whenever I had doubts or hesitation about pursuing something that I wanted, my mother and sister would be there to push me to do my best."

She loves working out at the Red Dot Fitness gym during her free time.

"The trainers and members there treat me like family," she said. "It is a good support system in my life. They were there to comfort me when I was stressed during my junior college days.

"Spending time at the gym takes my mind off school work. I believe that it is good for my mental health."

Ms Shakthi went for Basic Military Training last week. She was the youngest and only SPF recruit.

"I was extremely nervous and tense at the start of the training," she said.

"Everything seemed so new and I felt a little out of place.

"But, as the training sessions began, I enjoyed my time there and made many new friends.

"The rifle shooting course, in particular, was one of the most interesting. It was indeed a memorable experience that I would proudly share with my friends."

She pointed out that there were many kind people who helped her out at different stages of her life.

"They have all made a huge impact on my life without a doubt," she said.

"They have given me the confidence to face any challenge or difficulty with courage. I hope to give back to the community, which has supported me.

"I will continue working towards becoming a good police officer so that I can help people like me in the future."

