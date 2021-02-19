Petrol duties raised for first time in six years

Motorists will have to pay more at the pump, as petrol duties were raised for the first time in six years on Tuesday.

Announcing the hike which took immediate effect, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said motorists will be given road tax and additional petrol duty rebates to help offset the higher costs.

The duty for premium grade (98-octane and above) petrol will be raised by 15 cents a litre to 79 cents a litre - a 23 per cent increase.

The duty for intermediate grade (92-octane and 95-octane) petrol will be raised by 10 cents a litre to 66 cents a litre, an 18 per cent hike.

Petrol duties were last raised in 2015 - by 20 cents a litre for premium grade petrol and 15 cents a litre for intermediate grade petrol - to encourage less car usage and reduce carbon emissions.

Mr Heng said the higher petrol duties are meant to encourage Singaporeans to reduce their vehicle usage as part of the country's broader sustainability push, which includes measures to promote early use of electric vehicles.