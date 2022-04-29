Pick your Silent Hero

Families who took part in the canvas painting session at the Bukit Gombak Sunshine RC. PHOTO: CAS

Nominations for the Singapore Silent Heroes (SSH) Awards 2022 are open.

This is an annual award given out by Civilians Association Singapore (CAS) to ordinary Singaporeans and permanent residents for their extraordinary humanity and compassion towards people, causes and missions.

The award recognises people who work silently without seeking recognition or compensation.

CAS is a non-profit organisation that promotes humanity and values for building a harmonious and inclusive society.

The award covers these social and community categories:

Hearts Of Humanity (Care & Disabilities) Individuals who help others, or individuals who do not allow their disabilities to stop them from succeeding or making a difference.

Pioneers Of Promise Pioneers who have made an impact on Singapore's social or environmental development - raising awareness issues, promoting harmony within communities or helping others. Outstanding Adult

Exemplary individuals who have improved themselves or helped others by demonstrating, guiding, supporting or shaping them. Inspiring Youth Individuals aged 35 and below who have set a good example and inspired others to excel in sports, academics or community initiatives. Compassionate Foreigner

Foreigners who have demonstrated efforts or acts of kindness that have had an impact on others.

As a prelude to the launch of the ninth SSH awards on April 9, a series of family-bonding activities were held at the People's Association Bukit Gombak Constituency.

Families were also treated to a tour of the "Dislocations - The Fall Of Singapore 1942" exhibition at the National Museum, and a session of canvas painting and other activities at the Bukit Gombak Sunshine RC.

CAS Adviser and MP for Bukit Gombak, Minister of State and Mayor Low Yen Ling, encouraged the families to have a positive outlook and take part in more activities together. She also launched the call for nominations.

Nominations for the Silent Heroes Award 2022 can be submitted at www.sgsilentheroes.com. Nominations close on June 30.