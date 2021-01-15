Pinkish-purple waters at Sentosa South Cove

The waterway running through Sentosa South Cove has turned an unnatural pinkish-purple since Tuesday afternoon, alarming residents.

Warning signs emerged on Jan 5 when a foul, sewage-like smell came from the waterway. As the odour became stronger over the next few days, dead fish were found near the banks from Wednesday last week to Sunday.

Last Saturday saw the "largest clean-up and haul of dead fish", said Knight Frank Property Asset Management on behalf of Sentosa Cove Resort Management (SCRM), in a letter sent to residents on Monday. Marine experts identified rabbitfish, moonyfish, batfish and leatherjacket fish among the dead fish.

An SCRM spokesman said dead fish were observed in the waterway of South Cove between Jan 6 and last Saturday, and subsequently, a change in colour in the waters on Tuesday. The North Cove waterway has not been affected.

The resort management is investigating the matter along with the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Dr Sandric Leong, senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore's Tropical Marine Science Institute, said the coloured water was caused by a pico-cyanobacteria bloom - a form of algae bloom. A bloom is caused when a large amount of algae or cyanobacteria accumulates in the water, resulting from high amounts of nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen.

Dr Leong said the heavy and persistent rain over the past couple of weeks may have contributed to the bloom.

The Straits Times