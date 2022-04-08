Pinnacle flat sells for record $1.38 million

Prices for Housing Board resale flats rose for the 21st straight month in March, with the number of units sold picking up after February's seasonal lull.

A five-room unit at Pinnacle@Duxton changed hands last month at a record $1,388,888, making it the highest transacted price on record for a resale flat.

HDB resale flat prices rose 0.7 per cent in March, a quicker pace compared with February's 0.6 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

Kiss92 DJ Divian Nair rushed to hospital due to suspected stroke

Kiss92 DJ Divian Nair had a major health scare on Monday , when he suffered a severe migraine attack that caused some paralysis on one side.

As half his face began to droop, his wife suspected he was having a stroke and called for an ambulance, he shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Two days ago, my body told me to stop. Well, it kinda forced quit my primary functions," the 35-year-old wrote, adding that he underwent a number of scans at Singapore General Hospital and is now on the road to full recovery.

HDB blocks 562 to 565 in Ang Mo Kio selected for Sers

Four Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 have been picked for the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers), the first such project announced since May 2018.

On Thursday, HDB announced the selection of Blocks 562 to 565, comprising 606 units, for redevelopment.

Completed in 1979, flats in these four blocks are around 43 years old, and comprise mainly three-and four-room units.

Owners of the 606 units will receive compensation based on the market value of their flats at the time of the Sers announcement.

Bentley driver's case referred to Public Prosecutor

The police have completed their investigations into a 61-year-old Bentley driver who forced his way into Red Swastika School in Bedok North, and the case would be referred to the Public Prosecutor.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said in parliament on Monday that the police had referred the matter to the Public Prosecutor "for a decision on the appropriate course of action".

8 primary and 10 secondary schools to merge over next three years

Eight primary and 10 secondary schools will merge over the next three years, including schools with long histories like Telok Kurau Primary and Tanglin Secondary.

The mergers are in response to falling birth rates and changing demographics in housing estates, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement on Wednesday.

$150m Sats Food Hub to come up at Jurong Innovation District

Airport services firm Sats will build a $150 million food hub in the Jurong Innovation District, as part of Singapore's ambition to enhance food resilience and self-reliance. It is the first food industry player to join the advanced manufacturing district.

The Sats Food Hub will be part of Singapore's wider food manufacturing ecosystem, which includes research institutes, agrifood tech startups, accelerators and trade associations.