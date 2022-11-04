Pioneer armed forces head Kirpa Ram Vij dies at 87

Mr Kirpa Ram Vij was Singapore's Director General Staff in 1968, and then from 1970 to 1974. PHOTO: ST FILE

Brigadier-General (Retired) Kirpa Ram Vij, who played a key role in setting up Singapore's military in its early years of independence, died on Saturday.

He was 87.

Mr Kirpa Ram is survived by his wife and three children. Family members said he died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

Mr Kirpa Ram was Singapore's Director General Staff, a position which was roughly the predecessor of today's Chief of Defence Force.

He was the second to hold this position in 1968, and then from 1970 to 1974.

Both current and former defence chiefs paid tribute to the man who devoted much of his life to setting up the Singapore Armed Forces, including the Singapore Armed Forces Training Institute (Safti).

Born in British India in 1935, Mr Kirpa Ram moved to Singapore after 1947, following the Indian partition that drove his family out of their village in Hazara district (presently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan) when he was just 12 years old.

Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General (LG) Melvyn Ong on Sunday called Mr Kirpa Ram an exemplary leader, and said he and his officers are fortunate beneficiaries of his legacy.

Former chief of defence force, Lieutenant-General (Ret) Winston Choo, who was Mr Kirpa Ram's successor in 1974, called "Kip" a brother officer and a dear friend.

