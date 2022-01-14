Platform to polish debating skills

GIIS East Coast Campus organised a Model Bharat Sabha, a student-led event based on the Model United Nations (MUN).

It replicated proceedings from the Indian Parliament.

Conducted virtually on two days last month, it attracted several participants, who were placed in three committees, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Press Corps.

Ministries were assigned to those in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha groupings, while the Press Corps' job was to inform the public about the happenings in Parliament.

There were three committee sessions each day when two agendas were covered.

Each agenda began with an introductory speech by the ministers, followed by committee discussions during which flaws in various Bills were debated and improvements suggested. The ministers then wrote working papers, which were submitted to the respective chairs.

The ruling party would then propose a new Bill with the suggestions implemented, while the opposition found loopholes and demanded further changes.

The participants won various awards - such as Best Delegate, Outstanding Delegate and Best Working Paper - based on their performances over the two days.

Most students found the Model Bharat Sabha a great platform to cultivate and hone their debating skills.

from Global Indian International School