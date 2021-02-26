Play for a good cause

Scene from the play The Sound Inside, with Krish Natarajan (left) and Serene Chen. PHOTO: SINGAPORE REPERTORY THEATRE

Singapore Repertory Theatre's 2021 season opens with The Sound Inside, a stunning play by Obie Award-winning American playwright Adam Rapp.

It will be running at the KC Arts Centre from March 10, with the two shows (6pm and 9pm) on Saturday, April 17, kept aside as a fundraiser for HealthServe, a health-focused migrant worker charity which has a budgeted expenditure of more than $2 million this year.

The deeply haunting Sound Inside probes the question of what one person can do for another.

This is particularly relevant in the current Covid-19 scenario where many migrant workers are in isolation in Singapore and have few friends.

The 90-minute play turns the spotlight on an unusual connection forged between a pair of literary-minded people - a professor and a student.

Bella Bird (played by Serene Chen) is an accomplished professor at an Ivy League university who prizes her solitude. But, when she faces a challenge she cannot tackle alone, she allies herself with a brilliant, mysterious student Christopher John (Krish Natarajan).

The intensely intimate and deeply moving drama, directed by Cherilyn Woo, looks at how two brilliant social misfits connect and bond with each other.

Its beauty is its unpredictability. At every twisted turn, what The Sound Inside delivers is never what you expect.

"In the current global situation where people have been kept apart by the widespread implementation of lockdowns and social distancing, staging The Sound Inside has never been more relevant. Finding human connection is more important than ever before," said Ms Charlotte Nors, managing director of SRT.

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

A ticket for the fundraiser shows on April 17 is priced at $500.

Each performance will have only 94 seats due to social-distancing guidelines.

Groups of eight or fewer from the same household or a single order will be seated together.

For more information,

call 3157-4450 or visit www.give.healthserve.org.sg