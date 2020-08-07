PM Lee to address nation on Sunday

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be addressing the country in a televised message on Sunday, National Day.

His message at 10am in English will be aired on Channel News Asia, Channel 5 and CNA938 before the broadcast of the Padang parade, which is set to begin at 10.15am.

Concurrently, the National Day message will be delivered in Mandarin by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Channel 8, Channel U and Capital 958.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, will deliver the message in Malay on Suria and Warna 974, while Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran will deliver the message in Tamil on Vasantham and Oli 968.

Messages in all four languages will be available on the Prime Minister's Office's (PMO) website and the PMO YouTube channel after the broadcasts.

The four ministers also delivered the National Day message in the four official languages last year on the eve of National Day.

The Straits Times