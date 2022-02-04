PM Lee cautiously optimistic about economy

While the wave of Omicron infections around the world remains an uncertainty, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he is cautiously optimistic about Singapore's economic recovery in the year ahead.

The American economy is strong and growing well, he said during a Chinese New Year's Eve visit to Jurong Point shopping mall on Monday.

Europe is growing as well, although the continent is more guarded about the new coronavirus variant, he added. While the Omicron wave has seen infections go up quickly in the developed world, it looks like the numbers are coming down quite fast, he added.

"Hopefully that means the economy can continue going without being disrupted too much."

An unknown is what will happen in China, which is still pursuing a zero-Covid-19 policy.

"I can understand the reasons but... it takes a great effort for them to sustain this and it may have an impact on their economy beyond what is expected, in which case, it could affect us too. So we have to watch that," Mr Lee said.

In South-east Asia, Singapore's neighbours are "doing okay", he added. With borders reopening progressively, Mr Lee said he is hopeful about the resumption of business and travel within the region.

He acknowledged that there are some sectors in Singapore that are still facing difficulties, especially the food and beverage, tourism and entertainment sectors.

But, with the economy projected to grow 3 per cent to 5 per cent in 2022, overall, "we should be all right", he said.

The Straits Times