PM Lee celebrates Pongal

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and grassroots adviser to Bukit Panjang Constituency and Mayor of North West District, Dr Teo Ho Pin, and Dr Teo's wife, Goh Siew Khoon, at the annual Bukit Panjang Pongal festival and blood donation drive. PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

About 2,000 Bukit Panjang residents cheered "Pongalo Pongal!" on Sunday as they celebrated Pongal, a harvest festival observed by Tamils to mark the arrival of spring. At an open field next to Pending LRT station, some pounded rice with their hands to experience the traditional way of preparing Pongal rice, a sweet rice pudding.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was the guest of honour at the festivities, hosted by Bukit Panjang MP Teo Ho Pin. Noting that residents of various communities had come together for the celebrations, PM Lee said: "It is only in Singapore that this happens."

Referring to the ingredients for cooking Pongal rice, PM Lee said: "Every year, I hope we have a pot with milk, lots of milk, lots of rice, lots of warmth and fire, to boil over, and we can say Pongalo Pongal."

Pongal celebrations started on Jan 10 and will last until Feb 9.

Dr Teo, who is also Mayor of the North West District, said Pongal celebrations have been a yearly affair in Bukit Panjang since 2008.

The Straits Times