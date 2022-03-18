PM Lee: Sindhi community has contributed to Singapore

Singapore Sindhi Association president Vashdev A. Khialani presenting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with a traditional Sindhi shawl during the association's 100th anniversary celebration. PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Singapore's diversity is not static and the country continues to welcome migrants from all over the world, while keeping its broad ethnic balance stable, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday.

But it is important for such new arrivals to make efforts to integrate into local society, even as they preserve their distinct identities and cultures, he noted.

"Each group adds to our rich social tapestry and extends our connections with their communities living in many other parts of the world," added Mr Lee.

"By fostering a shared Singapore identity and a sense of belonging, we will remain a cohesive and united people."

Speaking at the Singapore Sindhi Association (SSA) 100th anniversary celebration at Shangri-La Hotel, Mr Lee said the local Sindhi community had achieved all that.

In particular, the association had helped foster integration between the community and other ethnic groups, and also contributed to the wider society.

For instance, its members volunteered at nursing homes, organised blood donation drives and even set up pro bono legal clinics for needy Singaporeans.

The Sindhi community originates from Sindh, located in present-day Pakistan.

Migration took place on a large scale after 1947, when the British divided that part of South Asia into India and Pakistan, and communal violence broke out as a result.

In Singapore, Sindhi traders began arriving during the early colonial period, with the SSA set up in 1921 as a merchants' group. It is the oldest Sindhi organisation outside India.

There are currently around 7,000 Sindhis in Singapore.

The Straits Times