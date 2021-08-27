PM Lee, VP Harris hail strong ties

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and United States Vice-President Kamala Harris hailed the robust and enduring partnership between their two countries at the Istana on Monday as they announced new areas of cooperation in cyber security, climate, the economy, and combating pandemics.

Ms Harris underlined the US' appreciation for Singapore's longstanding and enduring friendship in the context of South-east Asia and the Indo-Pacific, while PM Lee reaffirmed Singapore's appreciation for the US' active role in the Asia Pacific, especially in Southeast Asia.

They also expressed their shared support for a stable, rules-based international order in the region, where all countries can both cooperate and compete peacefully with one another and prosper together.

Ms Harris' high-level visit, the first under the administration of President Joe Biden, comes as Singapore and the US mark 55 years of diplomatic ties.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Istana after Ms Harris called on President Halimah Yacob, followed by meetings with him as well as several Singapore ministers, Mr Lee said the visit emphasises the US administration's commitment to the region. "It shows that the US has both strategic and economic stakes in South-east Asia. We value the US renewing ties with its friends and partners here, especially Singapore," he said.

Ms Harris said the pandemic has had a profound impact on economies, families and workers and exposed the vulnerability of supply chains, which the US hopes to shore up with regional partners.

"Supply chains, without any question, are critical to ensuring that businesses can source the materials they need, get products to market, and enable people to buy these products," she said, adding that a shortage of semiconductor chips would impact the production of a range of items from smartphones to laptops and cars.

"So working together with partners like Singapore on strengthening supply chains is critical in… ensuring Americans can provide for their families."

The Straits Times