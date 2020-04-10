PM Lee warns 'circuit breaker' measures will be strictly enforced

A National Environment Agency officer serving a written advisory to a customer at Jurong West 505 Market for not observing safe distancing rules on Wednesday. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Any group seen gathering in public will immediately be issued a written warning by enforcement officers, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He warned that the authorities will strictly enforce the "circuit breaker" measures from Thursday, noting there are still far too many public gatherings taking place.

There were still crowds seen in nature reserves, markets and other places, on the third day of strict measures that include closing most workplaces and barring social gatherings of any size in homes or public spaces like parks.

Those caught flouting the rules for the first time will be issued a stern written warning, said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Second-time offenders will be fined $300, and those nabbed a third time will be charged in court.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said the number of new Covid-19 cases is increasing sharply and that people must comply with stay home measures "very strictly".

Singapore reported 142 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of reported cases here to 1,623.

Said PM Lee: "If your loved ones do not understand how serious this is, please try hard to help them understand. The more we take liberties with the Stay Home measures, the longer these painful measures will have to last.

"I know we all want to go back to normalcy, but this can only happen if we take things seriously," he stressed.

Under the "circuit breaker" measures that kicked in on Tuesday until May 4, people have to stay home and step out only for essential tasks, such as going to work if they are in essential services, buying food and groceries or for a short bout of exercise.

Eating outside is prohibited. A 71-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for disorderly behaviour after he insisted on eating at a void deck.

Some 3,000 advisories were issued to those flouting the elevated safe distancing rules on Wednesday, in addition to the more than 7,000 the day before.

The Straits Times