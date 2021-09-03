PM unveils moves to tackle 3 issues

Singapore will squarely address the difficult issues of race, religion and fair play in society, as it refocuses on a future with Covid-19 under control.

Building on the nation's hard-won racial harmony and ensuring that economic growth leaves no one behind were key themes of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's 17th National Day Rally on Sunday, held both at Mediacorp and on the Zoom videoconferencing platform.

Lower-wage workers, for instance, will get more support with policies to raise their income, while issues of discrimination will be tackled.

Touching on the fault lines in society that have been deepened by the pandemic, PM Lee said it was critical for Singapore to tackle its social challenges and underlying anxieties, such as the plight of lower-wage workers and disquiet over foreign work pass holders.

Many lower-wage workers were on the front line during the pandemic, which highlighted the importance of jobs such as cleaning, food delivery and security.

At the same time, these workers' precarious situation was also laid bare as they have less savings and are more likely to be laid off.

To address this, the Government will extend the Progressive Wage Model to help more workers. "We will cover more sectors, starting with retail next year, and later, food services and waste management," said PM Lee.

"We will also cover specific occupations across all sectors simultaneously, starting with administrative assistants and drivers."

Middle-income Singaporeans also face job anxiety intensified by Covid-19, said PM Lee, who noted a "growing restlessness over foreigners, particularly work pass holders".

"Concerns over work pass holders are a very delicate subject for a National Day Rally, but I decided I had to talk about it," he said.

"We have to acknowledge the problem, so that we can address Singaporeans' legitimate concerns, and defuse resentments over foreigners."

To ensure that foreigners who compete for jobs here are of the right standard, the Government will continue to tighten the criteria for Employment Pass and S Pass holders by raising salary cut-offs.

The Government will also give the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) more teeth by putting its guidelines into law, and will create a tribunal to deal with workplace discrimination.

"Writing Tafep guidelines into the law is a major move: It signals that we do not tolerate discrimination at workplaces," said PM Lee.

Flagging another fault line, he said race relations have also come under stress because of Covid-19.

PM Lee noted that several of the incidents specifically targeted Indians. This could be due to the large number of Indian work pass holders here, or because the Delta variant of Covid-19 first emerged in India.

"But it is illogical to blame this on Indians, just as it is illogical to blame the Alpha variant on the English, the KTV cluster on the Vietnamese, or the initial outbreak in Wuhan on the Chinese," he said.

"We must address the real issues - manage the work pass numbers and concentrations, and improve our border health safeguards. But we should not let our frustrations spill over to affect our racial harmony."

To signal what society here considers right and wrong about racial attitudes and nudge people to behave better over time, the Government will pass a Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act that consolidates in one place the state's powers to deal with racial issues.

The new law will build in softer, gentler approaches such as directing an offender to make amends by learning more about the other race and mending ties.

"This softer approach will heal hurt, instead of leaving resentment," said PM Lee.

