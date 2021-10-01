Population falls 4.1% to 5.45 million

Singapore registered record dips in its population numbers over the past year as the impact of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions and conditions hit home, the Government's annual Population in Brief report revealed on Tuesday.

Singapore's total population as of June fell for the second straight year, down to 5.45 million from 5.69 million in 2020.

This 4.1 per cent decrease is the largest year-on-year decline - and only the third instance of negative growth - since 1950, according to data from the Department of Statistics.

Previous falls in total population were registered in 2020 (0.3 per cent) and 1986 (0.1 per cent).

Although the resident population also fell slightly, this year's decline stemmed largely from the 10.7 per cent decrease in the non-resident population, which fell to 1.47 million as of June.

As with last year - when the dip was 2.1 per cent - the non-resident population declined largely on account of falling foreign employment amid travel restrictions and uncertain economic conditions.

The decrease was seen across all pass types that are issued to non-residents, with work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors seeing the largest drop.

These workers made up 20 per cent of the non-resident population, compared with dependants (18 per cent) and migrant domestic workers (16 per cent). Employment pass and S pass holders each comprised 11 per cent of the group.

Singapore's citizen population also decreased by 0.7 per cent to 3.5 million, while the permanent resident (PR) population fell by 6.2 per cent to 0.49 million.

This is the first year-on-year decrease in both the citizen and resident populations since the data was collected in 1970. The resident population comprises citizens and permanent residents.

Travel restrictions during the pandemic played a major part in the decline, said the report, as more citizens and PRs stayed overseas continuously for 12 months or more and were not counted as part of Singapore's resident population.

The travel restrictions, however, cut both ways and resulted in an overall decrease in the number of overseas Singapore citizens to 179,500 - the lowest since 2011.

This is because the number of frequent travellers - citizens who usually reside in Singapore but travel abroad for the greater part of the year - saw an even greater dip.

There were also fewer citizenships (21,085) and permanent residencies (27,470) granted, compared with 2019.

The Straits Times