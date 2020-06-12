Precautions set out for holding General Election

The Elections Department (ELD) on Monday announced health and safety guidelines for the coming General Election, giving voters a better idea of what an election amid the coronavirus pandemic will look like.

It will involve people voting during recommended two-hour time slots and putting on disposable gloves before they can collect their ballot paper and mark it, among other precautions.

The number of polling stations will be increased from 880 to 1,100, to spread out voters across more stations.

But political parties hoping for more clarity on campaigning rules were disappointed, with the ELD saying that such guidelines will be released only closer to the general election, at the latest, on the same day the writ of election is issued.

Public health guidelines on the number of people allowed at gatherings will factor into whether rallies and walkabouts are allowed.

The general election has to be held by April 14 next year.

With the Covid-19 situation set to persist for at least another year, the next election is set to take place during the pandemic.

Also unveiled on Monday were changes to election advertising rules.

These include requiring political parties to disclose to the ELD where and when paid online advertisements will appear.

