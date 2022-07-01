President Halimah lauds Dhanabalan

President Halimah Yacob lauded Mr S. Dhanabalan for his long years of service as a member of the Council of Presidential Advisers in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Mr Dhanabalan spent 18 years on the council and advised three presidents, making him the longest-serving member. He had recently retired from his post, Madam Halimah said.

She hosted an appreciation lunch for him at the Istana on Wednesday.

She said in her post: "(Mr Dhanabalan) provided many useful insights on various matters related to our national reserves and public service appointments, drawing on his wealth of experience."

During his term, Mr Dhanabalan was involved in several milestones in the council, including the approvals for guarantees on bank deposits during the global financial crisis in 2008.

He was also involved in the first draw on Singapore's past reserves in 2009, and the most recent draws on past reserves during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"He was also instrumental in reviewing the nominations for key appointments in the public service and fifth schedule entities. I am grateful for his wise counsel in the varied proposals considered by the council," Madam Halimah said.

