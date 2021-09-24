Primary students celebrate Hindi Day

GIIS TEAM

The primary students of GIIS SMART Campus celebrated the beauty of the Hindi language and its importance on Hindi Day (Sept 14).

The event started with a virtual assembly, which highlighted the nuances of the language.

Each grade also held events in their respective classes.

Grade 1 students spoke about their favourite dolls, while Grade 2 students recited poems.

The students of Grade 3 narrated stories, while those in Grade 4 put on a culinary show.

The students of Grade 5 engaged in a Hasya Kavi Sammelan, where they performed amusing and hilarious anecdotes, jokes and poetry to entertain their peers.