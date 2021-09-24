Primary students celebrate Hindi Day

24 Sep 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 24 Sep 2021 08:14

GIIS TEAM

The primary students of GIIS SMART Campus celebrated the beauty of the Hindi language and its importance on Hindi Day (Sept 14).

The event started with a virtual assembly, which highlighted the nuances of the language.

Each grade also held events in their respective classes.

Grade 1 students spoke about their favourite dolls, while Grade 2 students recited poems.

The students of Grade 3 narrated stories, while those in Grade 4 put on a culinary show.

The students of Grade 5 engaged in a Hasya Kavi Sammelan, where they performed amusing and hilarious anecdotes, jokes and poetry to entertain their peers.

 
 
