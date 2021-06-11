Protect your vehicle from flash floods

Since Singapore is located near the Equator, it has a typical tropical climate. The weather is usually wet or dry.

According to weather-and-climate.com, on an average it rains for 177 days a year in Singapore and the total rainfall is about 2,340mm.

The rains mostly occur in January, April, May, October, November and December.

Flash floods occasionally occur, usually in low-lying areas, which typically subside within an hour. Stevens Road, Jalan Besar, Farrer Park, Waterloo Street, King George's Avenue and Upper East Coast Road are particularly flood-prone areas.

It is risky to drive through a flooded road in your vehicle. But, if you have to, follow these steps: l Put on your hazard lights to warn other motorists. Then gauge the depth of the water by looking at how deep the other vehicles and nearby lamp posts are submerged. l Drive slowly and try to get clear of the water. Usually water in the middle of the road is shallower. lLook out for other vehicles and keep a safe distance from them. lDon't suddenly accelerate. If your vehicle slides uncontrollably (aquaplaning), refrain from sudden braking or accelerating. Braking will lead to the vehicle spinning, while acceleration could pull the vehicle towards the side of the road and into a barrier. lLet the vehicle move along with the motion of the water. After you exit the flood-prone area, press on the brakes gently. This will dry the brakes and also test their effectiveness. lIf your parked vehicle is caught in a flash flood, do not immediately restart the engine - there will be danger of water in the engine causing damage. lCheck if the engine oil and transmission fluid are diluted. If these are, take your vehicle to a workshop immediately. It is always better to call a towing service to take your vehicle to the workshop for checking and repair.

All vehicle owners in Singapore are legally required to purchase motor insurance. This is to ensure that accident victims get compensation for any personal and property damage suffered.

Motor insurance is broadly categorised into two policies: Third Party Insurance and Comprehensive Insurance. Third Party covers the insured against legal liability arising due to an accident.

Comprehensive insurance covers damage to the vehicle due to collision, fire, etc, in addition to third-party liability.

However, even if you have purchased Comprehensive motor insurance, it does not necessarily mean that you will be able to claim insurance for flood damage to your vehicle. This is because not all motor insurance policies cover flood damage.

India International Insurance Singapore (III) provides third party and comprehensive motor insurance policies. The company's comprehensive motor policy covers flood damage as well.

It offers the best range of add-ons, including windscreen protection, personal accident, sunroof damage and third-party working risk.

III has been operating successfully in the market for over 70 years, primarily due to its consistent premium rates and claims servicing capabilities.

A single office operation with direct report structure enables all underwriting and claims decisions to be taken locally and promptly.

It has an FSR Rating A- by Standard & Poor's.

For more details, please log on to www.iii.com.sg