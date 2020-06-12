Protective shields to keep diners safe

Eating at a foodcourt - once it is allowed - will no longer be the same.

Acrylic table shields to separate diners, like the ones being installed at Thomson Plaza's Koufu foodcourt (right) on Wednesday, could be a common sight as long as Covid-19 remains a concern.

Moove Media, the advertising arm of taxi giant ComfortDelGro, is sponsoring a month-long trial of the shields, which are similar to the plastic ones now on trial in 400 ComfortDelGro cabs.

Such dividers have also been used to separate diners in other countries as they reopen their economies.

The Straits Times