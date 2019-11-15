Puducherry looking for Singapore investors

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

With its pristine beaches, whimsically-French architecture and old-world charm, Puducherry has emerged as a popular tourist destination in south India.

People from other Indian states and various countries flock to this little haven by the sea, a former French colony, which is a bit of a hippie land, free-spirited and spiritual.

In 2017, the union territory attracted 1.53 million domestic tourists and 1.31 million foreign tourists who went there to see sights such as the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, founded by Indian poet-philosopher Aurobindo Ghosh and French mystic and musician Mira Alfassa, the cosmopolitan township Auroville and Serenity Beach, a dazzling stretch of golden sands and azure waters.

The numbers rose to 1.61 million and 1.41 respectively last year. And, according to Puducherry's Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, these figures have already been exceeded by eight per cent this year.

"The tourism growth is next best to Goa (among Indian states and union territories)," he told tabla! during a visit to Singapore last week. "Puducherry is an ideal weekend destination. Liquor, food and stay are cheap. The only issue is that it does not have enough entertainment and recreational facilities."

He believes this can be set right if entrepreneurs from Singapore invest in the union territory's fast-growing tourism sector.

"We have more than 1,700 restaurants which serve a wide variety of food. But there is room for more," said Mr Narayanasamy, a former minister of state in the Central government who became chief minister of Puducherry in June 2016.

"We also need more hotel rooms. But what we actually need is facilities for tourists to relax. We have lots of land in the beach area and we want to use it to develop water sports, scuba diving, para gliding, Disneyland-like amusement parks and casinos."

At a meeting with potential Singapore-based investors at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel which was organised by Singapore company FamPoSo Global, the chief minister listed the support they will get from his government. "We don't have minerals but we have lots of land," he said. "Power is plenty and water is available. These are ideal for small and middle-level industries to come to Puducherry.

"We announced a new industrial policy in 2016. We give capital subsidy and registration of property for women entrepreneurs is free. We also have special tax concessions."

According to the chief minister, Puducherry, which has a Gross State Domestic Product of 11.4 per cent compared to the national rate of 4.5 per cent, is open to investments in industrial projects, IT companies, medical tourism and educational infrastructure.

"There are a lot of people from Karaikal (a former French colony which is part of Puducherry now) in Singapore who have been doing business in Puducherry for a long time," said Mr Narayanasamy.

"I'm reaching out to them. We don't want to invite thousands of people. We would love to see Singaporeans invest in selected industries which are labour oriented and industry friendly."

According to his team members, Singapore-based companies Meinhardt and Surbana Jurong have signed an MOU for infrastructure, airport and tourism-related developments in Puducherry.

Entrepreneur Sivasankaran Balasubramaniam said he was impressed by the chief minister's approach.

"I am keen to open a sports complex and an IT company in Puducherry," he said. "It is easier to deal with the government there compared to the bigger states. I have to work out the costs. I think my projects are feasible."

On Tuesday, a day after returning home, Mr Narayanasamy defended his trip to Singapore, saying "we are representatives of the people and we have full responsibility to develop Puducherry".

He dubbed as "unfortunate" Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi's criticism that he did not have the Central government's approval to seek investments in Singapore.

- Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy (above) offering prayers at the Sri Vadapathira Kaliamman temple on Serangoon Road