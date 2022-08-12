Pump operators cut petrol, diesel prices

Following Esso's lead in lowering prices on Wednesday, fuel pump operators Shell, Sinopec and SPC reduced their diesel prices by 11 cents a litre and petrol prices by 9 cents a litre.

Caltex was the last to match these price reductions, doing so at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

Red Lion injured in NDP freefall expected to recover fully

The Red Lion parachutist who had a hard landing at the Marina Bay floating platform on National Day was stable and recovering in hospital, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Wednesday.

Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Jeffrey Heng suffered some injuries when he landed during the National Day Parade but did not require surgery, Dr Ng said in a Facebook post accompanied by a photo of a smiling 3WO Heng resting on a hospital bed.

"He will need time and some rehab, but full recovery is expected," added Dr Ng.

Former minister George Yeo says he will not run for president

Former foreign minister George Yeo, whose name has come up often in speculation about potential presidential candidates, said in an interview with Lianhe Zaobao that he will not contest next year's presidential election.

Being a President would require discipline in the way one behaves and speaks, and Mr Yeo, 67, told the Chinese-language publication that he preferred to be freer and not be constrained.

Man gets life term for killing girlfriend's 9-month-old son

A 29-year-old man who murdered his girlfriend's nine-month-old son by pushing the baby's head against the floorboard of his van, was sentenced to life imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane on Thursday.

Mohamed Aliff Mohamed Yusoff was convicted of murder last month after the High Court rejected his claim that the baby, Izz Fayyaz Zayani Ahmad, had hit his head after accidentally falling from the accused's right arm.

The incident took place between 10pm on Nov 7, 2019, and 12.15am on Nov 8, 2019, in a carpark in Yishun Street 81. Aliff had offered to take care of Izz that night.

Condo, HDB rents extend rise in July

Rental prices for Housing Board flats and private apartments continued to rise last month, with analysts noting that the trend will continue as completed housing projects cannot catch up with demand.

HDB rents climbed at a slower pace of 1.5 per cent in July, compared with June's 2.3 per cent, with rents across all flat types in both mature and non-mature estates rising, according to flash figures from property portals 99.co and SRX released on Thursday.

Condominium rents went up by 1.7 per cent last month, compared with 2.1 per cent the month before.

Tax collection rises 22.4% to $60.7 billion

Tax collection in Singapore rose by $11.1 billion, or 22.4 per cent, in the last financial year compared with the previous year.

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) said on Thursday that total tax collection amounted to $60.7 billion, representing 73.6 per cent of the Government's operating revenue and 11.4 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product.

Corporate income tax made up the largest share of Iras' collection at $18.2 billion, or 30 per cent. This was followed by individual income tax at $14.2 billion, of which about 80 per cent came from taxpayers with an annual income of above $150,000.