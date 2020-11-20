Radio Chutney a platform for hidden gems

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

If you have the talent, RJ Himani will help you hone it and put it out for the world to hear.

Radio Chutney (www. radiochutney.com), which the Singaporean launched with business partner Venkatesh Guntur on Oct 25, features music by independent artistes from around the world regardless of genre or language.

"We can happily say that we are the world's first public participation radio giving musicians without support of a label or music company the chance to project their creations," said Ms Himani, whose full name is Himani Kale-Kulkarni.

"Radio Chutney is meant for everyone who thinks language should not be a barrier when it comes to listening to good music and those who believe they have the talent to be on radio.

"Our unique concept caters not only to Indians but covers a larger audience from Singapore, South-east Asia and other countries. Unlike a community radio or a local radio which provides very much localised content, we are a much bigger platform with a larger reach."

The 24-hour station, which has garnered more than 10,000 listeners within three weeks of being launched, currently plays music by Indian talents such as Ragasur, Penn Masala, Sherrin Varghese, Raahul Dev, Tetseo Sisters, Maalavika Manoj and Gandhaar Amin.

The non-Indians include Symcha Keller from Poland.

"When I used to be an RJ or DJ on Bollywood radio stations in India and Singapore, a lot of musicians would call and ask if they could play their music on our radio and we had to refuse because we catered to more popular music," said Ms Himani, who has previously worked with Zee TV in Mumbai and Mediacorp's 96.3 Hindi radio station after she arrived in Singapore as a trailing spouse 14 years ago.

"That's when the seed of thought to one day start a radio station of this niche and exemplary nature was sown. I tried it out in a podcast form on LetsThinkAloud.com two years ago and realised this is what I want to do."

LetsThinkAloud.com, started by Ms Himani, is the only Hinglish podcast, video cast and online radio in Singapore which caters to Indian expats and locals.

It also does video digital marketing, content creation, event marketing and Marathi film distribution.

Radio Chutney, which has Ms Himani as the sole RJ and is supported by close friends who have the passion to do something different, mostly streams taped music.

It has a live show daily from 4.30pm to 7.30pm and recently started a Marathi songs hour.

On Nov 17, Ms Himani interviewed India's High Commissioner to Singapore P. Kumaran, who spoke about his interactions with the Indian community in Singapore and his plans to further strengthen the storng ties between and Singapore.

"Many other interesting programmes are being worked on and will be announced in stages," said Ms Himani, who is also a producer, TV host and emcee. She scripted and hosted a lifestyle and entertainment TV show titled Subah Ki Chai (Season 3) on Colors TV APAC.

"We are in talks with several musicians from Singapore. We intend to announce them with a bang since this is our home ground."

The owners have adopted a multi-location approach and invested in setting up studios in India, Singapore and Australia.

"As we are a global platform, we need to cater to many time zones and hence have adopted this approach," said Ms Himani.

"Soon we will open more studios in other parts of the world. Because of the cutting-edge technology that we have invested in, we can be versatile and mobile yet stationary."

