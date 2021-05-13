Raised sons while sticking by drug-addict hubby

VENESSA LEE

Ms Ranjit Kaur was so bent on getting married that she ran away from home at age 21.

But, during her wedding reception in a community centre with more than 200 guests in attendance, her groom was nowhere to be found. That night in 1987, Mr Ranjit Singh had stolen away to binge on heroin.

It was the start of a marriage marked by drug addiction, where Ms Kaur had to decide how far she was prepared to sacrifice her children's well-being to support her husband's long recovery.

When Ms Kaur, then 20 and working as a computer training supervisor, was first introduced to Mr Singh by a mutual friend, she was smitten by the articulate 24-year-old who was running a car wash business. She had no idea he was taking drugs.

Months later, he went missing for a few weeks. After fruitless attempts at contacting him, she found out he was in prison for 10 months for consuming drugs.

Ms Kaur, now 55, said: "I had no clue what drugs were. I thought, never mind, everyone can change. My father gave up drinking after he found out he had high blood pressure. I thought that people could change immediately."

At 15, Mr Singh was introduced to drinking by an older boy. He moved on to marijuana, then "benzos" like sleeping pills, before becoming a full-blown heroin addict by 21.

Now 59, he said: "Deep within me, I wanted to stop, but I did not know how to. When I met Ranjit, I thought this is my opportunity. She was someone I could settle down with."

Although he feared she would leave him while he was behind bars, the day he walked out of the Drug Rehabilitation Centre in 1987, he reached out for a dry gin, which kicked off the cycle of substance abuse again.

In contrast, Ms Kaur had led a quiet life. Her father, a lorry driver, and her housewife mother were strict about their two daughters' social interactions and frowned on dates.

"I was timid and had no friends. There was no TV at home and we were taught to do housework," she said.

When her parents found out about Mr Singh, they strongly disapproved of their relationship and wanted to send Ms Kaur to India to get married.

One night, she walked out of her home with only 10 cents on her, which she used to call her future mother-in-law, asking to be taken in or she would kill herself. Mr Singh was still in prison then.

This led to years of estrangement, punctuated with periods of reconciliation, with her parents, who have both died. Her parents attended her Registry of Marriages ceremony, but not her Sikh temple ceremony or her wedding reception, when her groom took off to look for drugs so he could "function", he said.

Ms Kaur recalled: "I believe as a woman, you always want to be loved. I think my parents didn't show us love, unlike nowadays, where we hug and love our children and go out with them. I thought marriage was freedom and happiness."

A year after their wedding, she gave birth to the first of three sons, now aged 32, 29 and 16.

They lived in a three-room Housing Board flat in Ang Mo Kio and she worked as a salesgirl by day and a restaurant kitchen helper by night.

Her husband worked odd jobs, but would disappear for days at a time to feed his habit. "He was in his own world and seldom at home. I had gone through so much. It's painful and depressing. I asked, 'What kind of decision did I make?'" she said.

Three years later, she was pregnant again and bone-tired from juggling two jobs, her duties as a de facto single parent and pressure from her parents to leave her husband.

She issued an ultimatum to Mr Singh: Get clean or get out.

It became clear to him she was serious when she moved back to her parents' home. He was also worried that the Central Narcotics Bureau was closing in on him. He came across a newspaper advertisement about a talk on drug addiction in a church.

He attended it and went on to seek rehabilitation at The Helping Hand, a Christian halfway home for addicts. He and Ms Kaur eventually converted to Christianity.

After he spent nine months at the halfway house, it offered him a job as a helper. The pay: $250 a month.

Ms Kaur was then caring full-time for a toddler and a newborn, her mother having left for India. But she insisted that Mr Singh take up the offer, instead of looking for a better-paying job. She wanted him to be in a "safe place" to fully recover from his addiction.

To make ends meet, she rented out a room in their flat for $350. Together with Mr Singh's pay and a friend's donation of $200 a month, the family managed on $800 a month for a few years.

Mr Singh turned over a new leaf at 32. To keep himself on the straight and narrow, he insisted his wife accompany him everywhere, especially to places that could "trigger" him.

Ms Kaur later worked as a receptionist at The Helping Hand and is now its business manager. It offers services such as the sale and delivery of orchids, painting, cleaning, moving and furniture restoration.

Mr Singh worked his way up to become an operations manager at The Helping Hand, before moving on to be a counsellor at the Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service.

Ms Kaur says that life is good now. Their eldest son is getting married soon. She and Mr Singh now laugh over aspects of his past life which she used to cry about.

Second son Delwinder Singh said he did not realise till he was older how much his parents had gone through.

He said of his mother: "One word to describe her is strong. She held everyone together to bring us up. I don't know that I'd have come out of her struggles as strong as she did."

