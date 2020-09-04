Ramayana's unifying values on show

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Go to the Indian Heritage Centre's (IHC) Facebook page at 7pm tomorrow (Sept 5) and you will be able to catch a breathtaking live classical dance performance that recreates some of celebrated Indian artist Raja Ravi Varma's iconic paintings.

The one-hour specially-commissioned event called Sita, performed by dancers from Apasara Arts, will open this year's IHC CultureFest, which has the Ramayana as the main theme.

"This year's CultureFest celebrates the rich intangible cultural heritage of the Indian diaspora in Singapore through the lens of a well-loved epic," said Mrs Bhavani Dass, general manager of IHC.

"The classic literary work espouses universal values, such as unity among people, which are much needed in these difficult times.

"This year's digital edition gives more people the opportunity to discover the diversity of Indian heritage, arts and culture."

CultureFest 2020 will feature more than 40 programmes, which include performances, demonstrations and workshops, from Sept 5 to 20.

Bite-sized videos on Indian culture will be featured on the IHC Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/indianheritagecentre) on weekdays at 1pm and 6pm. Special programmes will be uploaded on weekends. All the programmes are available at https://www.indianheritage.org.sg too.

The Ramayana highlights include a retelling of the epic by Singaporean Kamini Ramachandran through a six-part series of illustrations by local artist Yip Yew Chong.

A community youth showcase that combines the traditional art forms of kalaripayattu, silambam, bharatanatyam, kathak, yoga and veena to re-enact a key part of the epic is also noteworthy.

Interactive programmes and workshops will also introduce the values of the Ramayana to people of all ages.

Noted chef Devagi Sanmugam will prepare a three-course meal with a traditional drink, while participants at the Madhubani art workshop will be able to create a piece of the Ramayana and learn more about this traditional Indian folk art, which often features in decorations for events such as weddings, harvests and festivals.

Said Ms Kumuda Krovvidi, a Madhubani artist who put together six panels of the Ramayana along with a friend: "Each panel depicts the different stages of the Ramayana. Madhubani art originated in the Nepal-India border which is mostly the setting of the Ramayana. It's a visual narration of the events."

The IHC has worked with more than 100 artistes and practitioners to present the various performances, programmes and workshops.

Mr Maathavan Kalaichelvan, a veena player, said: "Performing arts such as Indian classical music are important parts of our heritage and I am glad that I have the opportunity to showcase these in new, never-before-seen ways. The camaraderie I share with my fellow musicians as we express this through our instruments is irreplaceable."

The IHC also partnered with Temasek Polytechnic's School of Design to create this year's CultureFest logo and key visual.

The school's Diploma in Communication Design students were inspired by artefacts featured at the IHC and by the different facets of the Ramayana.

"The collaboration gave our students the opportunity to learn more about Singapore Indian culture and heritage and apply the knowledge and skills they have been equipped with to create a brand identity for the festival," said Mr Bryan Angelo Lim, lecturer at the poly's School of Design.

"This experience allowed our students to understand the important role that design can play in promoting arts and culture."

Madhubani art will be on display at the centre's lobby throughout the CultureFest. Visitors can also try their hands at this art form on a special community art wall on weekends.

Festivalgoers can also enjoy special guided tours to IHC's galleries.

