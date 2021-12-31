Rare take on Singapore wildlife

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Mr Jayaprakash Bojan is happy that he is able to "influence people to care more for nature and its residents" through a project that he completed recently to highlight Singapore's amazing biodiversity.

The noted India-born nature and wildlife photographer and filmmaker, who resides in Pasir Ris with his family, was commissioned by local production company Hatched Productions to provide a fresh perspective on rarely seen aspects of Singapore through wildlife.

It was part of a Singapore Tourism Board initiative to showcase Singapore's hidden gems and tell great, authentic stories about the city-state.

"We liked his unique perspective as not just a wildlife photographer but also a filmmaker, after watching his first wildlife short film Residents Of The Park," said Mr Kenneth Chan, creative director of Hatched Productions.

"With his experience observing and shooting wildlife overseas, we also thought he could provide a more nuanced take on wildlife in Singapore.

"There was also the element of Pasir Ris Park as a location that we wanted to explore further through his guidance as it is a treasure trove of biodiversity that is hidden in plain sight."

Mr Jayaprakash, who won the National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year award in 2017, spent 24 months filming all around Singapore and produced several gigabytes of photos and videos from the city landscape (available for viewing on the JD Wild Productions YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/ UC0GzOFl_oLQ9EQscSTZ8Rkg).

The footage includes rare shots of spotted wood owls, buffy fish owls, otters, white-bellied sea eagles, civet cats on rooftops and kingfishers.

"I managed to get an incredible, never-before-seen footage of a crocodile fighting an otter," Mr Jayaprakash told tabla!. "Other highlights include a hawk-eagle hunting junglefowl and a grey heron fighting mudskippers.

"The amount of biodiversity we have on this tiny island is amazing," added the 46-year-old, who has been photographing wildlife in Singapore since 2017. "Singapore truly has a vibrant and interesting ecosystem and there are many hidden gems that very few know about."

Mr Jayaprakash, who hails from Udhagamandalam in Tamil Nadu and moved to Singapore in 2016 with his wife Elaine George and three-year-old son Izahk Thomas after she was transferred here for work, chose Pasir Ris Park for the first shoot (Residents Of The Park: https://www.youtube. com/watch?v=9JPPIsQn4Qk) "because they live in the area and he is familiar with the wildlife around it".

"These are key to taking good photos and videos," he said.

"The overall design of Pasir Ris Park gives you access to film much of the wildlife without encroaching into their space or spooking them, which is an amazing environment to shoot in.

"The habitat is also very unique and biodiverse with the combination of mangroves, forested patches and the proximity to the sea."

For the second video titled A City In Nature (https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=Kd9fCb-icDA), he covered most of the parks and reserves in Singapore to capture as many species as possible.

"We also often filmed in the night to capture animals like the endangered pangolin, civet cats and other nocturnal species," said Mr Jayaprakash, who quit his job in the IT-ITES industry after close to 18 years to pursue his passion for travel, nature, wildlife and conservation.

"Wildlife filming is always challenging because nothing is in your control - like the subject, light and weather.

"However, there are key elements that help, including knowledge of the habitat and behaviour of the animals - such as how they react, where to find them, how to spot them and how to film them without spooking them.

"These all come from gaining experience filming and photographing wildlife over the years."

He mainly used Sony A7S III and A9 cameras and a variety of lenses for the Hatched Productions project and was assisted by his filming partner Dan Ung, who also played a big role in editing the videos.

Mr Jayaprakash has shot extensively in Africa (lions, cheetahs, elephants), Japan (stellar eagles, red foxes, owls, cranes), India (tigers, leopards, elephants) and South-east Asia (mostly primates, especially orang utans in Borneo).

Over the last 11/2 years he has been shooting video stories - specifically on Singapore's biodiversity.

In his early days, Mr Jayaprakash did photography as a hobby.

But over the past seven years his focus has been more purposeful photography and filming.

"I wanted my photos and videos to make a difference to wildlife and to educate audiences - which made me focus more on storytelling with my photo compositions and video stories," said Mr Jayaprakash, who is an ambassador of two NGOs - Orangutan Alliance and Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation - which focus on the conservation of orang utans and their habitats in Borneo.

"Helping people fall in love with nature and wildlife through my pictures and using them in exhibitions to create awareness of issues like destruction of rainforest habitats in Borneo are part of my purpose.

"I want to help people fall in love with nature. With issues like global warming, rising sea levels and plastic pollution, I think it is important for me to influence people to care more for nature and its residents."

santosh@sph.com.sg

"I want to help people fall in love with nature. With issues like global warming, rising sea levels and plastic pollution, I think it is important for me to influence people to care more for nature and its residents."

- Nature and wildlife photographer and filmmaker Jayaprakash Bojan (right)