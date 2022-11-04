R&D programme launched to tackle pandemic threats

Prepare will link up experts from various disciplines as well as government agencies. PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

A dedicated research programme launched on Thursday will allow Singapore to pull together pandemic experts to respond to future infectious disease outbreak threats.

The Programme for Research in Epidemic Preparedness and Response, or Prepare, will link up experts from various disciplines as well as government agencies to tackle such threats.

It will also reach beyond the nation's shores to strengthen research partnerships, share information and knowledge, and collaborate with institutes internationally.

Prepare will be led by Professor Wang Linfa from Duke-NUS Medical School and Professor David Lye from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, which is hosting the programme.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who launched Prepare, said adaptability had been a hallmark of Singapore's response to Covid-19, with scientific evidence and data guiding decisions every step of the way.

With the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore will further enhance its preparedness against future infectious disease outbreaks, he said, and Prepare will be one of the key initiatives.

The minister said the fight against Covid-19 required a multidisciplinary effort.

The Straits Times