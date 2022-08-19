Record 200 saris at photo booth

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

When Ms Harshini Sudarshan was approached for a collaboration for Naari, a women's event organised by Singapore Telugu Samajam, she knew she wanted to engage the participants in the celebration and create a Singapore record at the same time.

As today's women are social media-savvy, Ms Harshini decided to set up a photo booth that would be draped with 200 saris.

"It was a fun way of creating interaction between the installation and women and also a creative way to display saris," said the 39-year-old, who strives to think outside the box and execute ideas through dance, fashion and art.

The photo booth, which was on display for the 400 guests at the Naari event at Orchard Hotel on Aug 13, made it to the Singapore Book of Records as the Longest Sari Art in Photo Booth.

"A sari is to me a metaphorical representation of feminine energy," said Ms Harshini, founder and director of HS Elites School of Dance which teaches Bollywood, freestyle Western, folk and other fun genres of dance.

"It is about the various forms we take from birth to ashes - a very strong symbolic representation of strength, fluidity and compassion."

The 200 saris, which were mostly contributed by the women who attended the event, were joined together for the display.

"When visual ideas take form, it's a journey of apprehension to finding a solid ground," said Ms Harshini.

"When we finished laying out the saris and decor, it was an incredible feeling for me and the team."

Ms Harshini was supported by Ms Vijaya Pradeep, members of the Singapore Telugu Samajam, and her core team of creatives Soujanya Madarapu, Keerthi Priya, Sandhya Ravi and Aarthi Arun.

On Sept 9, 2018, Ms Harshini led a group of 100 women across the different races in setting a new Singapore record for the Largest Parade of Different Sari Styles at Orchard Hotel.

Her next project is to come up with a sustainability awareness programme for saris.

Ms Harshini said: "As a garment that's at least 5.5m long, it's crucial to make the most of a sari by using it as many times as possible, exchanging and creating products or other garments out of it. I want to make sure that the sari doesn't end up as a fast-fashion garment."