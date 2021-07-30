Record-breaking effort

Mrs Drishti Bablani being awarded the Singapore Book of Records certificate by Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan at the Singapore Sindhi Association. PHOTO: DRISHTI BABLANI

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Mrs Drishti Bablani and her team of 41 volunteers have again made it to the Singapore Book of Records.

On May 24, they were awarded a certificate by Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan for making the largest donation of rice to charities collected from the public this year.

The team from The Kindness Ripple, a movement started by Mrs Bablani in April 2018 to collect and donate food to charity organisations, donated 35,280kg of rice (equivalent to 7,056 packs of 5kg rice) to six beneficiaries: Willing Hearts, Sunlove Home, Sree Narayana Mission, Food from the Heart, Society for the Aged Sick and Annalakshmi Community Meals Programme.

"What you have achieved is amazing," said Mr Lim. "At a time when everyone is struggling and many businesses are in bad shape, you were able to motivate so many people to step forward and say 'count me in, I want to have a positive impact on the life of others'.

"You have helped elevate others. You are the people who make Singapore special."

Mrs Bablani and her team of volunteers broke their own record.

In 2019, she and 36 others collected and donated 2,010 packs of 5kg rice (equivalent to 10,050kg of rice) to Food Bank Singapore.

The initiative got the group into the Singapore Book of Records.

The previous record was held by Nam Hong Welfare Service Society. It held a charity fair at Northpoint City from Aug 31 to Sept 2 in 2018 and collected 700 packs of 5kg rice.

Mrs Bablani, 45, a Singaporean IT professional working with Standard Chartered Bank, said "it feels good to see that the ripples are now turning to waves and we are creating greater impact".

She added: "It is heartwarming to see people opening their hearts and pockets to help others despite the tough times. I am overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude."

Last year, The Kindness Ripple team could do only a limited rice collection drive due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They donated 855kg of rice to the Annalakshmi Migrant Workers Meal Programme.

"What The Kindness Ripple team is doing is fantastic," said Willing Hearts founder Tony Tay. "Thank you for donating 17,000kg of rice to us.

"It will provide about 10,000 meals a day to poor, needy, disabled, sick and homeless people in Singapore."