Rental payouts for over 38,400 tenants, owner-occupiers

More than 38,400 tenants and owner-occupiers will receive funds directly from the Government from today to tide over the latest round of tightened Covid-19 safety measures.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the financial aid comes two weeks ahead of schedule.

This Rental Support Scheme (RSS) payout will be equivalent to half a month of rent for the period of May 14 to 29.

"We will provide the rental support directly to tenants, without going through their landlords. This lets tenants receive the cash promptly and reduces compliance burden for landlords," he said in the post.

"I hope this rental relief will help with your cash flow in this period of Heightened Alert."

Mr Wong, who is co-chair of the task force tackling Covid-19 here, said that in total, more than $216 million will be paid out to eligible tenants and owner-occupiers. A second payout will be disbursed in October.

In a joint release, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) said on Thursday that those eligible to receive the funds and who have PayNow or existing Giro arrangements with Iras can expect to receive the RSS cash payouts from today.

Those without such arrangements will receive cheques by Aug 20.

The Straits Times