Research agency formed for South Asian history

Researcher Nalina Gopal set up Antati to provide consultation and training. PHOTO COURTESY OF NALINA GOPAL

A. VISHNU VARDNI

Many people know that Mr Narayana Pillai arrived in Singapore along with Sir Stamford Raffles, the founder of modern Singapore and the Straits Settlements, in 1819.

But few know how the pioneer of Singapore's Indian community looks.

This is why we need people like researcher Nalina Gopal, who has made images of and stories about historical figures available to the public.

Last month, she set up Singapore's first South Asian historical research and museum consultancy Antati.

It offers a team of historians and specialists who can provide consultation regarding South Asian diaspora narratives, assist with key needs for the museum industry and train others in the field.

"The portmanteau Antati signifies that history knows no beginning (ati) and no end (antam)," said Ms Gopal, 38, who has been a researcher for 18 years. "Such is the nature of history that it needs a constant revisit.

"Antati also refers to a Tamil poetry form that was introduced by Karaikal Ammaiyar (one of the greatest figures of early Tamil literature who probably lived during the 5th century AD).

Ms Gopal, who has a bachelor's degree in history and a master's degree in international studies, started her research career at a museum in India.

She moved to Singapore 15 years ago and worked as a curator at the Indian Heritage Centre (IHC), where she assisted with the designing of the space and played a crucial role in digging out rich narratives about the Tamil diaspora in Singapore.

Ms Gopal also co-edited (alongside Mr Arun Mahizhnan) Sojourners to Settlers - Tamils in Southeast Asia and Singapore, which documents Tamils' connections with the region dating over 2,000 years.

Her research on the history of Tamils migrating from Coromandel Coast, a coastal plain in eastern Tamil Nadu, is documented in a chapter.

Ms Gopal, who hails from Chennai and is a Singapore permanent resident now, said it is deeply saddening that many records, documents and artefacts related to the Tamil diaspora have been unknowingly destroyed or thrown away.

Those that are preserved always fascinate her as they show how far and wide the Tamil culture has spread - like a broken piece of a bell from a ship sailed by a Tamil, that is kept in museum in New Zealand.

Over the next four years, Ms Gopal will spend time researching the history of Tamils in the Straits region between the 15th and 19th centuries.

She hopes to unearth documents and artefacts that will help trace the history of the community.

vishnuv@sph.com.sg

More details about Antati can be found at www.specialistsantati.com