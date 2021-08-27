Restaurant has four themes

Budaka owner V. Ramu who came up with the Indian hotpot concept. PHOTO: V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Indian food is usually hot and spicy.

Mr V. Ramu has taken it to the next level by launching a new dining concept called Indian hotpot - which he believes is the first of its kind in the world.

The 46-year-old, who runs the popular The Cavern Horsecity restaurant in Bukit Timah, launched Budaka, a two-level, 7,000 square feet Indian hotpot outlet in Geylang on July 11.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, it was closed for a while, but resumed operations on Aug 10.

The 200 seater, with an open kitchen and modern decor, allows diners to select their own meats and vegetables, marinate them with a wide range of Indian condiments, grill or cook the items in a specially curated boiling broth, roll them in 12 different dips and consume.

Hotpot is a dish consisting of raw ingredients such as thinly sliced meat and vegetables that are cooked by diners at the table by dipping them in boiling broth.

"There are a lot of hotpots in the world," Mr Ramu told tabla!

"There is the Chinese hotpot, the Korean hotpot and even the Thai hotpot, which is called mookata. But no one had thought of an Indian hotpot.

"I'm an Indian and I like to create my own identity when it comes to my food. This is my contribution to the world."

The Singaporean pointed out that the Cavern group, founded in 2006 by him, has always been innovative - producing new dishes and concepts.

"So, 'what's next?' is our mantra," he said. "After satti soru (wok rice, which was launched at The Cavern in 2018) became a big hit, we were wondering what we were going to create next. That's when the idea of the Indian hotpot came up two years ago. It had to be unique."

The lull in business caused by Covid-19 gave him and his team ample time to research, develop and plan.

"The whole kitchen department took about six months to curate our own recipe," he said. "We wanted to be different from the usual hotpots everywhere.

"We infused a lot of Indian spices which are famous around the globe. To enhance the experience, we curated our own condiments as well. Our special dips make it even more flavourful."

Mr Ramu, who was a former deejay and has a diploma in business and public relations from the Thames School of Commerce Singapore, believes no one has previously ventured to concoct an Indian hotpot - even in India where culinary innovation is the fad.

"We have done enough research and homework to know," he said. "We checked with many sources, even got our lawyers to do due diligence.

"When we Googled, nothing about Indian hotpot showed up. Even at the registry, there was no other entry. So we know we are the first one to come up with this."

Mr Ramu's wife Sugu, 32, named the initiative Budaka because it is derived from a word that means boiling point in Sanskrit and they chose Geylang as the setting because it has a rich food heritage.

"Geylang is known for its hawker food," he said. "There are a lot of new hipster restaurants also coming up there. So, we felt it would be the best location to showcase our creation.

"I want my Indian hotpot to be part of the Singaporean food culture. I don't want to sell it to only Indians. Everyone should enjoy it, including the millions of tourists who visit Singapore every year."

Budaka has four different themes: Outdoor or street dining, indoor or hotpot, industrial discotheque and supper. "We don't want to forget our history, how we started with a portable stove," said Mr Ramu.

"That is what we offer outdoors.

"The hotpot tables are one of a kind. They are smokeless and imported from China. The smell of food doesn't linger.

"We wanted to create an industrial discotheque feel because I have a nightlife background. Ideally, after 10pm, there will be some music and supper will be served till 3am."

Budaka is spacious because Mr Ramu wants his Indian hotpot flagship to be recognised and appreciated. "We want people to see and understand how it operates," he said.

"We are working on a franchise model where businesses can choose the size and zones. I am sure we have a winner."

The pandemic situation may not be the ideal time to introduce Indian hotpot to Singapore and the world, but Mr Ramu believes if one has a unique concept to serve and sell, it will be a success.

"Singaporeans will definitely support this concept," he said.

"This is the best time to launch Indian hotpot because no one can travel freely out of Singapore.

"People here want to go out and dine in a place which offers something unique. Budaka definitely is tantalising to the curious and connoisseurs of good food."

