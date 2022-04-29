Retrenchments at all-time low since 1998

Retrenchments in Singapore hit a record low of 1,300 in Q1 of this year amid a tight labour market, according to advance estimates published by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday.

The figure - the lowest since MOM began collecting retrenchment data in 1998 - translates to six retrenched for every 10,000 employees.

This is a far cry from the more than 9,000 retrenchments in Q3 of 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the service sector hit the hardest as Singaporeans stayed home and tourist numbers dropped drastically.

Employers surveyed by MOM attributed most of the retrenchments, which are down from 1,500 in the previous quarter, to reorganisation or restructuring, said the ministry in a statement accompanying the results.

Of the 1,300 retrenched, 700 were in the service sector, 500 in manufacturing and 100 in construction. While retrenchments in the service sector declined for the sixth consecutive quarter, retrenchments in construction and manufacturing saw a moderate rise from Q4 of 2021 - from 280 to 500 for manufacturing, and from 40 to 100 for construction.

MOM also said the labour market report for Q1 of 2022 is due for release in mid-June. It will include more details, such as job re-entry rates among retrenched residents, to give a fuller picture of employment trends in Singapore for the quarter.

The Straits Times