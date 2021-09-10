Robots check on bad behaviour in heartland

On patrol in the Toa Payoh Central neighbourhood as part of a three-week trial which started last Sunday, two robots will be on the lookout for errant smokers, illegal hawkers, motorcycle and e-scooter riders on footpaths and gatherings that exceed the current limits on group sizes.

Equipped with cameras that have a 360-degree field of vision and can see in the dark, the robots will be able to alert public officers in real time to these offences.

They will also be able to broadcast and display messages educating the public against such undesirable behaviour.

This is the first time that autonomous robots are being used to patrol and survey a public area with high foot traffic to enhance public health and safety.

The Straits Times