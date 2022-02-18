Run for migrant workers' benefit

To address migrant workers' growing set of multi-faceted health challenges amid the prolonged movement restrictions caused by Covid-19, HealthServe has launched a virtual run.

The public can join the run - #InTheirShoes - and contribute to improving the community's overall well being.

On average, a migrant worker clocks at least 16km during a day's work.

#InTheirShoes participants can choose to run or walk 16km, 32km or 64km to raise funds to meet the increasing needs of the migrant workers.

All funds raised will go towards supporting HealthServe's primary care services for migrant workers - in the form of much-needed medical and mental health services as well as social assistance and programmes.

"Last year was very challenging for the migrant workers, most of whom have not been able to experience much freedom and autonomy in self-care for over two years," said HealthServe's fundraising and engagement chairman Choy Peng Wah.

"In the past year alone, HealthServe has engaged over 119,000 migrant workers, providing support across holistic health and social care. But there is still much to be done.

"Join us in going the extra mile for our nation builders as we put ourselves in their shoes for a day. It's the least we can do."

Here is how the public can help: * Choose between three challenges - run or walk 16km, 32km, and 64 km - and sign up at https://web.42race.com/race-bundle/intheirshoes. * They can also get their friends, family and followers to share their journeys via #InTheirShoes and encouraging them to donate via #InTheirShoes - go the extra mile for the migrant worker community - Giving.sg. * The challenge can be completed at one's own time between March 12 and 27. * They can continue sharing their journey on social media using #InTheirShoes hashtag and tagging HealthServe!

Participants will receive a limited edition event T-shirt and an exclusive thank you gift pack at the end of the challenge.

#InTheirShoes is supported by Tote Board and a philanthropic foundation.

Every dollar raised will be matched by 140 per cent.