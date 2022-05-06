Running for health and education

K. JANARTHANAN

Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam took part in a run last Saturday to show his appreciation for an initiative by Thaarumaaru Runners.

The group of recreational Indian runners set out on April 4 to raise $30,000 in 30 days for the Singapore Indian Education Trust (SIET).

Mr Shanmugam was joined by Sembawang GRC MP Vikram Nair on the almost-2km route near Changi Ferry Point. They ran alongside 18 members of Thaarumaaru Runners.

Ten runners from the group pledged to cover "a mile per hour over 26 hours" as a token of gratitude for the donations the group had received. Their run started at 10pm on April 29 and ended at midnight the next day.

Mr Shanmugam and Mr Nair joined the runners at 10.30am on April 30.

The minister, who lauded the group's ground-up initiative to encourage others to keep fit, pointed out the importance of ageing healthily as life expectancy increases in Singapore.

He praised the group's fund-raising efforts.

"They started off with $30,000, which was itself an ambitious target. Today it is $65,000," he said.

"That's the outpouring of support from the community. These are individual efforts but they mobilise the community. I wanted to show my support."

Mr Nair said the initiative was apt and timely, given the prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases among the Indian community.

Founded in 2017, Thaarumaaru Runners aims to promote health and fitness in the Indian community. With around 1,100 members, the group uses social media platforms to share posts of its daily fitness activities, such as running, walking and cycling.

The group's founder, 43-year-old lawyer Ramesh Selvaraj, said: "Minister Shanmugam routinely posts his fitness workouts on Facebook. His participation in the run certainly carries to a wider audience our message to promote a healthy lifestyle."

He added that anyone, regardless of their level of fitness, can join the group's running sessions.

Law firm officer Mohan Somu, 56, said he had been running with the group for more than a year.

"I used to run by myself," he said. "The group has helped in converting a hobby to a vehicle for social good."

