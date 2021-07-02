SAF achieves Covid-19 herd immunity

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) can minimise disruptions to activities involving national servicemen when Covid-19 infections arise as it has achieved herd immunity through vaccination, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

It will not have to close its training institutes and can also ease restrictions to allow units to operate at maximum effectiveness, he added, as he set out the SAF's shift towards living with the disease.

More than 90 per cent of SAF and Ministry of Defence (Mindef) personnel have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, said Dr Ng.

By the second week of July, 92 per cent will be fully vaccinated with both doses. "That is quite satisfactory. It means that the SAF has achieved herd immunity," he said, adding that the SAF has moved ahead of the national curve.

This means the disease will be mild even if servicemen were to be infected.

Dr Ng was giving an interview on Monday at Mandai Hill Camp ahead of SAF Day on July 1, in which he outlined how the SAF will deal with a "new normal" where Covid-19 is endemic.

SAF units cannot have the equivalent of a circuit breaker, or even a phase two (heightened alert), he said, noting the continuing threats facing Singapore, from terrorism to maritime security.

"For the SAF, it must execute your security functions without unnecessary restraints, but be prepared to isolate small groups if infections arise," he added.

The Straits Times