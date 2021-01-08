Safety is top priority in vaccine roll-out

Safety must be ensured for people receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, and that will include having a proper queueing and registration system, and ensuring their data is captured accurately, all of which has a bearing on how quickly vaccinations can be rolled out, Parliament heard on Monday.

"So it is quite a complex situation," said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in response to Dr Lim Wee Kiak (Sembawang GRC), who had expressed his view that the nationwide vaccination effort should be rolled out more quickly.

In his ministerial statement on Singapore's response to the pandemic, Mr Gan acknowledged that many questions have been raised on vaccine safety and efficacy.

"These concerns are understandable, given the extraordinary speed at which the Covid-19 vaccines have been developed and brought to market," he said.

"Let me assure you that the safety and well-being of Singaporeans is top priority in our vaccination efforts."

In response to Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas), who had asked if there is any data to show that existing vaccines are effective against the new, more transmissible strain of the coronavirus from Britain, Mr Gan added that there is currently no evidence that shows they are not.

Vaccine manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have publicly stated that their vaccines are likely to protect against the new strain, and are undertaking studies to formally confirm this.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will evaluate the data as it emerges and review Singapore's vaccine strategy and border measures accordingly, Mr Gan said.

"Mutations occur in viruses naturally and different strains can emerge from time to time, especially in a long-drawn pandemic," he said.

"Experts have said that it is unlikely that these mutations would impact effectiveness of current vaccines."

The Straits Times