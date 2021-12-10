Saliva testing available for Covid-19 pre-departure tests

Saliva testing has recently been made available for use in Singapore as an option for Covid-19 pre-departure tests for travellers to certain countries which allow it.

Local biomedical start-up Lucence has started working with clinics and telemedicine providers to offer saliva testing for those travelling overseas.

Singaporean man charged with wife's murder in UK

Madam Pek Ying Ling was found dead on Monday in a luxury apartment in Newcastle.

The 51-year-old was allegedly murdered by her husband, Fong Soong Hert, 50, while the Singaporean couple were on a visit to Britain.

Fong is due to appear at the Newcastle Magistrates' Court to face the charge against him and is expected to stand trial at the Newcastle Crown Court on Jan 7 next year.

Experts agree with MOH move

to stop daily Covid-19 updates Several experts agreed with the Ministry of Health's (MOH) move to stop issuing daily Covid-19 updates to the media from last Tuesday.

They said the information provided daily does not mean much at this stage of the pandemic, when Singapore is transitioning to treating Covid-19 as endemic.

The information, however, including infection numbers, deaths and intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy rates, will still be available on the MOH website.

Record 29 million-dollar HDB flats sold in November

Housing Board resale flat prices rose for the 17th consecutive month, climbing at a faster pace of 1.3 per cent in November compared with October, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

November also saw 29 HDB resale flats changing hands for at least $1 million, the highest number of million-dollar flats sold in a month, smashing the previous record of 26 such units in August.

Tanjong Katong Complex to be closed for renovation from 2023

The iconic Tanjong Katong Complex, a shopping mall in Geylang Serai frequented by Malays, will be closed for major renovation works from the second half of 2023, as part of plans to increase its footfall and transform the district.

The upgrading works, which will last for about three years, will introduce a rooftop area for restaurants and provide more spaces for community programmes in the 37-year-old building, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Wednesday.

Suzuki Cup: Two wins from two for Singapore

The Lions took another step toward a place in the semi-finals of the Suzuki Cup for the first time in nine years, after they beat the Philippines 2-1 at the National Stadium on Wednesday night.

They now sit atop Group A with six points, three ahead of Myanmar and Thailand, although the Thais have played just one game.