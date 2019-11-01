The sari journey to Singapore

A scene from Sea Of Cloth: The Journey Of Sari To Singapore and director-writer Saleem Hadi (below) PHOTO: YEE SENG HOCK

AMRITA KAUR

"Can there be a story behind a sari?", "What's so exciting about a garment?", "Why not do a drama about something else, why sari?"

These were some of the questions posed to Mr Saleem Hadi when he told people that he was planning to do a production on the classic six-yard fabric.

The idea became a reality at the National Museum of Singapore on Oct 19, as part of a public history programme titled A Lighter Side Of History.

The cross-disciplinary production titled Sea Of Cloth: The Journey Of Sari To Singapore was staged by the Singapore Indian Theatre and Film Explorers, a non-profit organisation owned by Mr Hadi.

It took viewers through three time periods starting from 1810, unravelling the story of how the sari could have come to Singapore and the evolution it has gone through.

The historical-fiction production paid homage to the textile industry and unearthed the beauty of the garment and its impact on Singapore's history, landscape, identity, cultures and even trade.

Sea Of Cloth saw the use of theatre, film, live music and poetry to tell its story. The 80-minute production opened with the depiction of the first Indians who came to Singapore with Stamford Raffles in 1819.

Historians and archivists Mr Hadi spoke to said that the sepoys (Indian soldiers employed within European military garrisons to provide manpower for the defence of European colonies in Asia) could have brought in small statues wrapped in saris with them.

"They might have also brought a small piece of their mothers' saris as a form of remembrance when they left India," he was told.

Another scene depicted how the first female Indian convict in Singapore was given a sarong to wear, causing her to feel alone and diminishing her identity as an Indian woman.

A British police officer later arranges saris for her and other Indian women who were subsequently convicted.

For Ms Audrey Jana, one of the highlights of the show was a scene from the 1942 Sook Ching massacre.

The Japanese military operation was aimed at purging anti-Japanese elements from the Chinese community in Singapore.

The scene portrayed how important the sari was in saving the lives of Chinese babies as Indian women hid them under the drape.

"It was an intense part as it showed two Indian women trying to stay away from the Chinese because they were being targeted by the Japanese," said Ms Jana, 26.

"But at the end they knew every life counts, putting aside whether they were Indian or Chinese, and they saved the baby."

During his research, Mr Hadi came across oral archives from old Chinese women who said they were saved by saris when they were young.

Dr Uma Rajan told tabla! that the show was "something different".

"A different approach was taken using multimedia. It was an eye-opener to see the sari in a different light but I think there's scope for greater detail such as the types of saris that were worn here and how the sari was used as a cradle."

Personally, I felt the content in the play didn't run as deep as I would have liked it to.

Some scenes were difficult to understand and some didn't portray the significance of the sari strongly enough.

For example, when a girl reaches puberty, it marks a significant transition to womanhood. It is a time where she embraces the sari into her life.

Though the scene was explained well through subtitles, it was hard to piece together what the scene actually wanted to tell its audience.

At some parts, I thought the storyline was distorted and the scenes didn't link well.

It was also difficult to concentrate on certain scenes when the actors were speaking in Tamil as I had to look away from the stage towards the projected screen to understand the conversation. At times, it took me away from the drama that was unfolding.

Mr Hadi said it was not easy working on the "research-heavy project". He had to meet experts, go on field trips and research books and audio recordings to come up with multiple vignettes of key events that stress the importance of saris through the history of Singapore.

"Since the production was of a historical-fiction genre, it gave me the flexibility to inject multiple flavours at one go so that the narrative was rich with drama and facts while also taking some creative licence to explore the likely possibilities that brought the sari to Singapore," he said.

Working on the production was "a joy", said Mr Hadi, adding that he had the opportunity to talk to many people who had an undying interest and love for saris.

"In this journey, I was also able to toughen up the Indiana Jones in me, where I was constantly challenged to seek information from various sources and do cross-checking," he said.

On the inspiration for the production, Mr Hadi said: "I like to take a word and explore another perspective or paradigm to it.

"Like one of my previous productions Kolusu (anklet). I formed a story around the word anklet which then involved viewers seeing the anklet as an electronic tagging device on the ankle - that was an exploration of the anklet. Having covered jewellery, I wanted to explore cloth next and sari it was."

An article he read on the brief history of saris in Singapore also boosted his interest in wanting to know how the garment added to nation building.

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann, who was the guest of honour, said it was a "labour of love" for all those involved in a "very unique production".

