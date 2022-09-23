Sathiyanarayanan wins Mental Math World Cup

GIIS East Coast Campus' Vaadhenthiran Sathiyanarayanan, a Mental Math prodigy from Grade 8, came out tops at the Mental Math World Cup 2022.

Sathiyanarayanan participated in the Grand Master category of the app-based competition and secured the top spot in the Country Toppers' list.

The competition helps students develop an interest in Mental Math by testing their skills in a gamified and competitive environment. Its unique time-bound practice and test modes help students explore their interests and sharpen their skills in the subject.

Webinars were also conducted as part of the competition. Industry experts guided the students by sharing tips and tricks on Mental Math and introduced them to exercises to awaken the brain for learning readiness.