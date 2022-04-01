Scheme to support large electricity users extended till June

A scheme that allows large energy users to buy electricity at capped prices will be extended till June 30 in view of the global energy crunch and the Ukraine crisis.

The Energy Market Authority said on Thursday that the scheme and measures to secure Singapore's energy supply and stabilise the energy market have been extended because of the global energy situation.

But it warned that most consumers will face higher electricity bills when they renew their contracts, or in the case of regulated tariff consumers, during the quarterly tariff adjustments.

950,000 HDB households to receive GST-U-Save rebates in April

About 950,000 Housing Board households will receive their quarterly Goods and Services Tax (GST) Voucher's U-Save rebates in April, the first payout of the fiscal year.

The payments, meant to help lower-and middle-income Singaporeans offset their GST and utility bills, will total $720 million this financial year (FY), the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

The total rebates each eligible household will receive in FY2022 range from $440 to $760, depending on the HDB flat type.

300,000 public transport vouchers remain unclaimed

About 300,000 public transport vouchers valued at $30 each, which can be used to top up fare cards or buy monthly concessions passes, have yet to be claimed. They are part of the 600,000 public transport vouchers that the Government made available last December to help households cope with the public transport fare hike.

Households with a monthly income per person of not more than $1,600 are eligible to apply for the vouchers.

Police investigating Honda cars parked in tunnel for illegal photo shoot

The police are investigating reports of a group of Honda Civic drivers who allegedly parked their cars in a public road near Lornie Road for a photo shoot on Saturday.

In images of the gathering uploaded online on Saturday night, at least seven Honda Civics are seen parked in formation in a seemingly empty Sime Road underpass that leads to Kheam Hock Road. It is not clear at what time the incident occurred.

Golden Mile Complex gets $700m collective sale offer

An offer of $700 million has been made for Golden Mile Complex in Beach Road, following extensive private treaty negotiations for the iconic development, which was put up for collective sale last year at a reserve price of $800 million.

According to a March 28 letter to the owners of Golden Mile Complex, the collective sale committee entered into a conditional agreement with a consortium comprising Far East Organization and Perennial Holdings.

The tender closed on Feb 28.

Pofma warning given to woman who claimed KKH child death was covered up

A conditional warning has been given to a Singaporean woman who claimed last August that a child died of Covid-19 at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) and it was deliberately not reported.

The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office said on Thursday that it found that the 47-year-old woman had concocted the false statement based on hearsay from an acquaintance.