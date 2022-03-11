Schools adapt as Omicron hits

About 27,000 children have contracted Covid-19 since December last year when the first locally transmitted Omicron case was reported, MOH said on Feb 28. PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

When Ms Lin Chan's eight-year-old son's mother tongue teacher was quarantined in February this year after contracting Covid-19, his class had several stand-in teachers, some of whom could not teach Chinese.

Ms Chan, 40, said it was not the only time her son's class had to rely on relief teachers because of the pandemic. Since July last year, three or four of his teachers have had to miss school after being issued stay-home notices, she said.

"It is disruptive, but there is no choice," said Ms Chan, a special-needs education consultant and trainer.

The infectious Omicron variant has not spared schools, with students, teachers and other staff hit by the virus.

Ms Liew Wei Li, deputy director-general of education for schools and director of schools at the Ministry of Education (MOE), said that in the first two months of this year, fewer than one in 10 teachers tested positive for Covid-19.

This would number in the hundreds, given that there were about 15,600 teachers in Singapore's schools in 2020.

Ms Liew said teachers who test positive for Covid-19 have to self-isolate for 72 hours. They can return to school after testing negative on an antigen rapid test (ART) at the end of the 72 hours.

Children have been particularly susceptible to Omicron. About 27,000 children have contracted Covid-19 since December last year, when the first locally transmitted Omicron case was reported, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Feb 28.

According to MOE guidelines, students who are well but have obtained a positive Covid-19 test result should self-isolate at home for 72 hours before doing a second ART. They can return to school if that ART is negative and they feel well.

Ms Liew said schools engage relief teachers to cover the duties of teachers who have Covid-19. MOE has also deployed headquarters officers to support schools.

The ministry added that schools monitor the number of Covid-19 cases closely and may implement home-based learning as a precaution. Schools have also had to adapt when other staff fall ill.

The Straits Times